NATCHITOCHES, La. - There's good news for Natchitoches area resident who are interested in getting tested for COVID-19.
The Louisiana Department of Health along with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness have identified additional sites in Natchitoches Parish to conduct COVID-19 testing start June 15–July 10.
New sites added are:
Lakeview High School, 7305 Hwy 9, Campti, Wednesday
Parkway Cinema, 1011 Keyser Ave., Natchitoches, Thursday
Cloutierville Elementary, 155 School House Rd. Cloutierville, Friday
COVID-19 tests are free to the public and will be administered at the testing sites listed below from 8 a.m.–11 each day.
The only criteria to be tested is the participant must be 18 years of age or older and be able to present a valid ID.