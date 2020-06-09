Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL INCREASE TO 10 TO 20 MPH IN WAKE OF THE REMNANTS OF CRISTOBAL AND AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT. GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&