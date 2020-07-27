SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're interested in getting a COVID-19 test, you can do so on Monday.
Ochsner Health System and LSU Health Shreveport are providing COVID-19 testing at the David Raines Community Center at 2920 Round Grove Lane in Shreveport from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your status.
Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if possible. There's no out-of-pocket cost for the test.