SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport is resuming its Pfizer vaccine clinic at the state fairgrounds on Thursday. It had been suspended on Wednesday due to severe weather. The vaccine site will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Appointments are recommended, but not required.
RELATED ARTICLE - Getting your COVID-19 vaccine: What you need to know
Some Shreveport churches are working with LSU Health Shreveport to get people vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Praise Temple on Greenwood Road is holding a vaccine clinic this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not required. A similar clinic will be held Saturday at Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church on St. Vincent Avenue from 9 a.m. until noon. Both churches will be offering the Pfizer vaccine. Masks are required. Workers there will set up your second appointment.
Ochsner LSU Health will host a mass vaccination event at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave. Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for eligible residents. Appointments are required, and can be made by calling 318-626-0050, Option 0, or through MyChart at my.ochsner.org/lsu.
North Caddo Medical Center is holding another evening vaccine clinic in Vivian. It's Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Staff will administer the Moderna vaccine. Appointments are required.
Hope Public Schools, and Express Rx of Hope, will offer its fourth COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Friday, March 19, at the Hope High School MAC Complex from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required and can be done either here or by calling 870-777-4643.
The information listed above is just a portion of the options available. Click here for the Vaccine Finder site recently established. Keep in mind that vaccines are available in limited quantity in the US, so you'll need to be patient. Also, eligibility requirements vary by state.