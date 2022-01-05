SHREVEPORT, La. - Getting a COVID test, vaccination or booster is getting easier in Shreveport. Beginning Wednesday, LSU Health Shreveport is moving its remote operation back to the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. Meanwhile, Southern University Shreveport continues its drive-thru clinic on campus for the public.
The fairgrounds clinic is at 3701 Hudson Avenue. This temporary move is being made to reduce wait times and to accommodate more individuals each day. It is critical to the effectiveness of area hospitals and urgent/quick care facilities that asymptomatic individuals NOT utilize Emergency Rooms (ER) or Urgent Care facilities for COVID testing.
PCR Tests for COVID-19, COVID vaccinations, booster shots, and third doses, will all be available at the fairgrounds Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with gates closing at 4:30 p.m. Test results will be available within 24-48 hours with PCR tests being the gold standard for accuracy. Pre-registration is not required for testing.
The Louisiana National Guard, CHRISTUS Health, Willis-Knighton Health System, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and the Louisiana Department of Health continue to be essential partners in support of the LSUHS CEVT testing and vaccination efforts in Northwest Louisiana.
The SUSLA testing site will be in the student parking lot in front of the school gym on Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
Services will be offered starting on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. After that, testing will be performed weekly Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.