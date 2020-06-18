Shreveport, La - With an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state of Louisiana. Health officials say there is a rise in people under the age of 30 testing positive for the novel coronavirus. In fact, more people under 30 are positive than those who are over the age of 60.
This is the latest graph from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Take a look at the column for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are between the ages of 18 to 29.
There are more than 75-hundred positive cases, more than those in the 60 to 69 age range where there are close to 69-hundred cases.
LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor G.E. Ghali, M.D., says it could be due to more testing. But, he says this age group is also less likely to practice social distancing.
"It's been my personal experience has been that I've seen the older folks, the more senior citizens actually abiding by the established protocol from this period of time," said Ghali.
Ghali says the rise in cases is not as high as in Texas or Oklahoma. This increase has all been since Memorial Day.
I also took a closer look at the number of hospitalizations... The numbers in Louisiana are slightly higher.
542 people were hospitalized with covid-19 five days ago - that number is up slightly to 585 as of yesterday. Nothing close to what's being seen in Texas.
"We say a similar thing after Memorial Day. But, this is a bit more dramatic and if outlook at Texas for example and we've looked at these numbers there's almost a 70-percent increase," Ghali said.
Louisiana is still in phase two of reopening. Texas and Oklahoma are in phase three.