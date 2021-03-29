SHREVEPORT, La. - More Louisiana residents are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. There are also more and more options available to you if you're looking to get immunized.
RELATED ARTICLE - All adults in Louisiana, Texas can get the COVID vaccine starting Monday
Be sure and take advantage of the Vaccine Tracker with the resources right at your fingertips.
On Tuesday, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at the LSU Health Shreveport North Campus from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2627 Linwood Ave.
Also Tuesday, you can receive the vaccine at Stonewall Baptist Church at 807 Eatman St. in Bossier City beginning at 9 a.m.
Distribution of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will continue Wednesday and Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3701 Hudson Dr.
Minden Medical Center will host a vaccination clinic Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This will be a drive-thru event at 1 Medical Plaza in Minden for first dose of the Moderna vaccine. To register online, visit vaccine.mindenmedicalcenter.com
The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all enrolled veterans and caregivers Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 318-990-5820 for details.
More than 4,500 appointments are available for the vaccine in Longview, Texas. The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System hub is at the Longview Convention Center 100 Grand Boulevard. To make an appointment call 877-335-5746.
RELATED ARTICLE - Getting your COVID-19 vaccine: What you need to know
The information listed above is just a portion of the options available. Click here for the Vaccine Finder site recently established. Keep in mind that vaccines are available in limited quantity in the US, so you'll need to be patient. Also, eligibility requirements vary by state.