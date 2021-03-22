SHREVEPORT, La. - More Louisiana residents are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. There are also more and more options available to you if you're looking to get immunized.
RELATED ARTICLE - Louisiana expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility beginning Monday
This Tuesday, you can get the vaccine at LSU Health Shreveport's North Campus. That's the former Chevyland dealership on Linwood. The vaccine site will be open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Educators and healthcare workers can get vaccinated this Wednesday at the same place from noon until 5 p.m.
You must bring proof of employment along with your ID and insurance card.
We have this reminder, the Louisiana State Fairgrounds will not be holding vaccination sites Monday or Tuesday.
Vaccinations will resume this Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The Minden Medical Clinic is hosting two vaccine clinics this week. The clinic at First Baptist Church Haughton is on Wednesday. Thursday's clinic is at the Medical Center in Minden. Hours on both days are from 8 a.m. unbtil noon.
Registration is required. To register call 318-382-8282. The clinic will have the Moderna vaccine.
In Texas, Panola County will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 25. The clinic will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine. Those wishing to receive a vaccine should call 903-693-0318 for details and to make an appointment.
RELATED ARTICLE - Getting your COVID-19 vaccine: What you need to know
The information listed above is just a portion of the options available. Click here for the Vaccine Finder site recently established. Keep in mind that vaccines are available in limited quantity in the US, so you'll need to be patient. Also, eligibility requirements vary by state.