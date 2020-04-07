With another playoff run on the horizon the Shreveport Mudbugs, like many of us, couldn't imagine a world without sports.
Mudbugs general manager Scott Muscutt says it took a while for the news to sink in, "I admit my ignorance. I was like, oh this isn't going to happen. It shouldn't have come as a surprise, but it really did. It was like, 'this isn't going to happen to us, we'll keep rolling'."
But the reality soon started to creep in. Not only was their season in jeopardy, but a few of their players were also seeing opportunities to play at the next level slip away, "It came down to three guys. We missed out on getting three guys getting the scholarships we really think they could have got."
After the NAHL officially put the season on pause followed by a full cancellation, the Mudbugs focus turned quickly to getting their players back to their homes safely while the staff stayed behind, "I was up here until 2:30 in the morning doing different things. Sure enough, Jason Campbell is the only other guy that's in the building. He's cutting tape to send out to colleges to try to help the three guys that didn't get their rides."
The Mudbugs are no different from many of our local businesses figuring out ways to survive during this unprecedented time. Luckily for the Bugs, they know a thing or two about coming back to life, "This whole team shouldn't have happened. There's no way we should have four, five, six, seven thousands fans show up in a month. There's no way we should have thousands of families coming to public skate, but we do. I kind of look at it like, even though this whole thing has hit us as hard as it's hit us, if there's any organization in the NAHL that's going to make that work it's this one. If there's any community that's going to rise up, stand up, and help this team get into another year it's this one."
But for now the Mudbugs staff will continue to use George's Pond in the way it was always intended, as a beacon of hope, "Every time I get to the point where I wonder if it's ever going to stop, I just look at it and I thank what we should be thankful for. I'm thankful that we are the Mudbugs and I'm thankful that we are in Shreveport. There might be some places that won't make it out of this, but we are."