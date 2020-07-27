SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're interested in getting a COVID-19 test, you're in luck.
Ochsner Health System and LSU Health Shreveport are providing COVID-19 testing at the David Raines Community Center at 2920 Round Grove Lane in Shreveport from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday.
Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your status.
Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if possible. There's no out-of-pocket cost for the test.
Later in the week, the LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Community Outreach team will be at the following locations to offer free testing:
TUESDAY, JULY 28:
- Morning Star Baptist Church (5340 Jewella Ave., Shreveport, LA 71109)
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 30:
- Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103)
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 31:
- Ringgold High School (4044 Bienville, Suite B, Ringgold, LA 71068)
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
EVERY THURSDAY IN AUGUST:
- Galilee Baptist Church (1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103)
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
There is also testing available in Texarkana. It's fast, easy and reliable at Bowie-Texarkana Health Department. That's located at 902 W. 12th Street.
Monday, July 27 through Saturday, August 1 and Monday, August 3 through Saturday, August 8 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can register at gogettested.com.