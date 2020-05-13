BOSSIER CITY, La - Polish Me Pretty Nail Salon has embraced the new normal in anticipation of their reopening on Friday.
Owners Peter and Lucy Le said their salon will meet every guideline of Phase 1 when customers walk in this week. They say customers and employees will wear face masks and respect social distancing as a standard practice.
Lucy Le says she wants to keep customers and employees safe.
"Everyone who comes into the shop must have a mask, and if they don't, we can actually sell one to them," Le said.
Le says customers are now required to bring their fingernail clippers and files for nail treatment. She said they can also purchase them at the store.
The new normal requires all equipment to be disposed of after each usage. However, Le says he can sanitize some of the equipment before each customer leaves the salon.