NATCHITOCHES – The city of Natchitoches will hand out free face masks from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Natchitoches Events Center, 750 Second St.
The masks are from a supply given to the Natchitoches Parish Office of Homeland Security from the Hanes clothing company.
Due to the limited supply, each person will be limited to two facemasks. Staff members will be on site to direct individuals through this process.
Individuals should pull through the circle drive at the front of the Events Center and wait to be approached by a staff member. No one should get out of their vehicle.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at (318) 352-2772.