The NCAA Division I Council has approved a plan that would see the college football season start on time, giving teams six weeks to prepare.
DI Council approves football preseason model: https://t.co/dDIPVG1GCO pic.twitter.com/R7fUesil44— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) June 17, 2020
Depending on the date of a team's opening game, mandatory preseason workouts could begin as early as July 6. With most schools, including LSU and LA Tech, set to start the season on September 5, their workouts will begin on July 13. The teams can add meetings and walkthroughs on July 24, with preseason practice beginning August 7.
Here's the full plan listed by the NCAA:
Assuming a school’s first scheduled football contest is on Saturday, Sept. 5, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.
Then, from July 24 through Aug. 6, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows:
Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.
Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.
Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.
During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.
The model does not make any adjustments to the legislated 29-day preseason practice period. In the previous example, the school’s preseason practice period would begin Aug. 7 with a five-day acclimatization period, followed by the opportunity for up to 25 on-field practices.