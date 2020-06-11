BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Get Back to Work Safely Tool is up and running and ready for you. It was launched Wednesday by Governor John Bel Edwards during one of his regular briefings about the coronavirus.
The tool is a survey to help employees identify their risks from COVID-19 and provides recommendations. You can find it on the Louisiana Department of Health's website.
This quick survey will help to provide recommendations on how you can keep yourself and loved ones healthy. All details you share will be kept anonymous and won't be used for any purpose other than to give you some advice.
Click here to reach the survey.