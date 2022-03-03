NEW ORLEANS (AP) - With Carnival crowds leaving, New Orleans is lifting its indoor mask mandate.
The city's health director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, said Wednesday the mask mandate ends at 6 a.m. Thursday. And another mitigation measure to prevent COVID-19 infections may fall later this month.
Avegno said the requirement that bars, restaurants and other venues require proof of vaccination for entry will expire March 21 - if infection and hospitalization rates remain stable.
Carnival season ended on Tuesday - Mardi Gras - after nearly two weeks of parades, balls and other events that brought crowds to the streets and to restaurants and bars.