A new study shows that children can carry coronavirus in their noses and throats for more than two weeks, even if they are not showing any symptoms.
The study, published in the “Journal of the American Medical Association – Pediatrics,” studied 91 children who tested positive for COVID-19. Among those kids, 78% showed symptoms, but 22% stayed asymptomatic.
In the study, the virus was still detected for an average of 14 days, even in the children who did not show symptoms.
“So I think we can at least say that the children that are infected have at least as much virus inside them as adults,” said Dr. Ben Neuman, coronavirus researcher and professor and chair of biological sciences at Texas A&M-Texarkana. “For reasons that we don’t fully understand, they don’t get as sick as often, but there’s no reason to think that if a person has the virus in them they can’t spread it to other people. Children are likely vectors of spreading the disease around.”
The study comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidelines on testing, saying that people without symptoms may not need to be tested, even if they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19. The American Academy of Pediatrics called this change a “dangerous step backward.”
Contact tracing relies on testing people who have been exposed to the virus, even if they are asymptomatic.
Understanding that children can play a role in spreading the virus, even if they don’t show symptoms, is an important finding especially since schools are back in session.
The study comes on the heels of an analysis by the American Academy of Pediatrics that shows a 90% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among U.S. children. While deaths and severe COVID-19 cases are rare in our youngest population, the study shows the likelihood of viral spread through children.