A large study in Iceland shows that antibodies, which are created by the immune system to fight off an infection, last for at least four months after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
This is good news for scientists who are working on vaccines, as it shows that antibodies do not disappear quickly in the body.
In the study, blood samples from more than 30,000 people with COVID-19 were analyzed, and only those with at least two positive tests were counted. Patients ranged from asymptomatic to severe and hospitalized.
Further investigation into a smaller group from the study showed that production of antibodies increased for two months after diagnosis then plateaued and remained stable for four months.
But this doesn’t mean a person won’t get reinfected. Last week, KTBS reported on a case of reinfection in Hong Kong. The 33-year-old man caught COVID-19 a second time, four months after his initial diagnosis.
Dr. Ben Neuman, a coronavirus researcher and chair of biological sciences for Texas A&M-Texarkana, said testing showed the man had no antibodies left in his body.
“So, it was four and a half months in between the initial diagnosis and the second diagnosis and any immune response this person had, had decayed away to effectively zero in that time,” said Neuman.
Four months of antibodies means limited immunity.
“Immunity is something that comes and goes,” Neuman explained. “And it seems to go pretty quickly for this coronavirus and others. So SARS Coronavirus 2, the thing that causes COVID 19 is looking a lot more like a seasonal coronavirus cold, in terms of the way that it can come back and get you potentially the next year or after a year or two.”
While researchers said the results of the Iceland study are a positive step in the fight against the coronavirus, that does not mean every population or person will have the same immune response.
Another interesting takeaway from the study was an infection fatality rate of 0.3%, which is about three times the fatality rate of the flu.