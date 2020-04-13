Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Haughton native Dak Prescott found himself in the spotlight over the weekend after TMZ shared photos and videos of what they say is a large gathering at his Texas home last Friday.
In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for the NFL released this statement to Pro Football Talk: “Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts."
According to TMZ's report, Prescott held a birthday party at his home with at least 30 people attending, including Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The Prosper, Texas Police Department investigated the alleged party Friday night and said they had no evidence to suggest coronavirus guidelines were not being followed, "The Prosper Police Department did respond to the Prescott residence after receiving a report of a potential ‘party,' the officer was unable to verify the report of a ‘party.’ Therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines — to include social distancing."