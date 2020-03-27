SHREVEPORT, La. – This week, the New Orleans homeless population was relocated to a hotel. That's not expected to happen in Shreveport.
Christa Pazzaglia, Hope Connections executive director, said the reason -- at least not right now -- there is no funding for that.
Pazzaglia said Hope Connections' street outreach team is visiting camps, abandoned buildings and other places homeless people may be living. The team is checking people's temperatures and giving out food and water. So far, no one who went to Hope Connections or who the street outreach team met has had symptoms or a fever.
If someone does then Hope Connections will reach out to St. Luke's Episcopal Mobile Medical Ministry to get that person to a medical facility where they can get a doctor's order to be tested.
"If a person who's homeless gets tested, they can go to the Lake Bistineau isolation shelter to await their test results. If their test results are negative, they'll come back here to Hope, and we'll make them arrangements for a hotel voucher, which comes with the Lake Bistineau project. And, if they test positive, they'll stay there for the duration they are quarantined," said Pazzaglia.
The Lake Bistineau State Park can house 68 people. There are seven cabins and 61 trailers set up. Two people were isolated at the park as of Friday.
Hope Connections is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those in need can stop by to shower, do laundry and get mail.
Food is also being offered twice a day at Christian Services next door. To-go meals are offered from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from noon to 1 p.m.