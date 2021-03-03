VIVIAN, La. - North Caddo Medical Center has received 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines. The hospital will host 3 vaccination clinics over the next two weeks to get people vaccinated.
- Thursday, at the hospital from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 9, Northwoods Baptist Church in Blanchard
- Thursday, March 11 at North Caddo Medical Center
Appointments are required to get the vaccine. Click here to sign up. Those wanting to sign up must meet state vaccine criteria which are:
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
- Behavioral health providers and staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care providers and staff
- Dental providers and staff
- Nonemergency Medical Transportation staff
- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and
- younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as
- clients of home health agencies)
- American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service *Providers (SSPs) working in community
- and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Persons 65 years old and older
- Louisiana Unified Command Group
- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
- Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections
- Teachers and any other support staff working onsite in K-12 or daycare
- Individuals aged 55 to 64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased
- risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.”
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but < 40kg>40kg/m2)
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
- All pregnant persons, regardless of age