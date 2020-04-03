Shreveport native and former LSU star Greedy Williams is once again not living up to his name.
The Cleveland Browns cornerback donated 150 masks to the VA Hospital in Shreveport Friday through his Be Greedy foundation.
In a society where football players are viewed as heroes, Williams says he believes our healthcare workers deserve that title, "That's special, just knowing doctors are putting their lives in danger to help other people. You see things like that, they are heroes. You always want to support your heroes."
For more on Greedy's foundation, follow the link attached to this article.
Greedy's former LSU teammate and Tampa Bay Bucs star Devin White sent a message of encouragement to the workers at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport this week.
The first round pick said in a Facebook video, "Thank you to everybody at Ochsner hospital. Ya'll are doing a great job. I pray that ya'll keep it up. I pray that God watches over all of ya'll and ya'll families. Ya'll are out there doing his work and trying to keep everybody safe. Thank you."