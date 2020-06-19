ARLINGTON, Texas - It has been a busy week in the Arlington and Grapevine areas of Texas. Earlier this week, the Great Wolf Lodge opened to guests after being closed due to COVID-19. While guests are not required to wear masks, employees will wear them. At the moment, they are allowing up to 50% of normal capacity.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Harbor opened Thursday and Six Flags Over Texas opens Friday. Six Flags Over Texas guests are required to wear masks and Hurricane Harbor guests are required to wear them in certain areas.
Guests visiting Six Flags will see a variety of new safety measures including thermal temperature scanning, social distancing signs, and touchless security measures.