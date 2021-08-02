SHREVEPORT, La. -- A COVID surge, a nursing shortage and public arguments over the vaccine … these are things having a big impact on the mental health and morale of health care workers.
Renee McCuller, the chief nursing officer for Willis Knighton Health System, said it has been a perfect storm. Nurses are struggling, with some even leaving the profession because they just cannot take it anymore.
Those who are staying are sometimes having to work extra shifts. And the COVID-19 case counts continue to rise due to the Delta variant.
“It's been very tough. I had a nurse contact me last night, and I've had physicians and other clinicians contact me because these people are sicker than they've been in the first three surges,” said McCuller. “So, it's been it's pretty tough emotionally. One of the factors, I think, is that we're seeing a younger population. And that kind of hits home with people, when you're taking care of people your own age.”
A year ago, there was much praise for healthcare workers and compassion from the community. But that has now turned dark, ranging from heated arguments over masks and vaccines to a complete disregard for the virus.
“I had a nurse come into my office about a month ago, and she sat in a chair over here and wept. I mean, she cried for like 20 minutes, because she was frustrated because everybody kept acting like COVID was over. And they were still having patients who were very sick and people who were dying. And she said, ‘Everybody acts like it's over,’” McCuller said. “And so, yesterday when she came by, she said, ‘Now everybody's all engaged again, and everybody's interested. So,’ she said, ‘I guess it takes a surge for people to remember that this is still here.’ And that hurts those people who are still in this battle and have been in this battle since March of 2020.”
McCuller says since March 2020, there has not been a single day when there were zero COVID-19 patients in the hospital.