SHREVEPORT, La—A second coronavirus vaccine is on its way to Louisiana. The Pfizer vaccine arrived last week, now Moderna’s version has been authorized by the FDA for emergency use.
Healthcare workers have been first in line to be vaccinated. With the new wave of Moderna vaccines, nursing homes are the next place of priority.
Local nursing homes are gearing up for shipments of the Moderna vaccine. Central Management LLC, the company that manages six Shreveport-Bossier nursing homes, waits in anticipation for the vaccine. One of their facilities is Garden Park Nursing and Rehabilitation in Shreveport. Their facilities had a COVID outbreak earlier this year, making the need for this vaccine essential to their operations.
Nursing homes had options to partner with CVS or Walgreens to administer the vaccine. The local nursing homes managed by Central Management LLC, are set to tentatively receive the vaccine December 29th. They will hold vaccination clinics on the nursing home property.
According to the nursing home and rehab center administrator Jennifer Peters, the homes will gather consent forms this week from residents who are interested in getting vaccinated. The amount of doses is still undetermined. However, the nursing homes will notify CVS of the amount of signed consent forms to ensure everyone who signs up will be vaccinated.
Peters says they are hopeful the new vaccine will reunite residents with their families.
While there is some certainty about vaccine delivery for local nursing homes, a rural area hospital is still unsure when they will receive Moderna vaccines. Minden Medical Center, like many hospitals who are getting vaccines delivered, only find out about the shipment a few days in advance. They also find out how many doses they will be receiving at that time. However, Minden Medical Center is still receiving Pfizer COVID vaccine shipments. As they continue to receive vaccines, frontline healthcare workers are still their priority for vaccination.
Despite not knowing when they will receive the Moderna vaccine, a representative from Minden Medical Center is glad that two vaccines are not available to act as a dual line of defense to stop the spread of the coronavirus.