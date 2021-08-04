SHREVEPORT, La. -- COVID-19 cases continue to rise. That is bad news for everyone. But it is even tougher on local hospitals due to a nursing shortage.
Renee McCuller, the chief nursing officer for Willis Knighton Health System, said the nursing shortage is not just local, it is nationwide. The reason is multifactorial and was predicted, with many at the age of retirement. But with a fourth COVID-19 surge, the shortage makes front line health care workers’ jobs even harder.
The pandemic has had a big impact on nursing staffs. One factor is that nursing students who graduated during the pandemic had fewer clinical hours, so they are struggling with passing board exams or need longer orientation periods. Plus, some have quit the profession entirely because of the stress of dealing with COVID-19.
Other factors contributing to a loss of local nurses or graduating nursing students have to do with better opportunities elsewhere.
“I spoke to a group of students that was in the hospital last semester, and there was a group of 10; 80% of those were leaving our community. And I asked them why, and they had no ties here,” McCuller said. “They said they were young, and they were going to move forward. And they can go to Dallas or other large cities where there are communities where the crime rates aren’t as high, the economy's better, they can see the fruits of taxes, where we don't typically get to see that here.”
McCuller said many nurses choose to do contract work, which pays a lot more money.
“They're leaving to go work on contracts. And you can't blame them. I mean, you can't when they come in and they tell you in 13 weeks they can make five times as much as what we can pay them,” she said. “And they can pay off their student debt or put that down as a down payment on a house or pay off bills. You can't blame them for wanting to do that.”
Another factor, McCuller said, is that there are fewer nursing educators. They need advanced degrees and do not typically make as much money teaching as they do in the field.