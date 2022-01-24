SHREVEPORT, La. — Administrators at Ochsner Health System say the Omicron variant of COVID-19 caused issues with staffing and limited available beds. But they say it appears to have peaked.
Ochsner president and CEO Warner Thomas said in late December almost 1,400 employees were in quarantine and unable to work. Monday, there were 698 employees out and in quarantine. Thomas said that, plus the dramatic escalation of cases with Omicron, overwhelmed the hospital system.
“We have not been able to operate all of our OR’s and all of our inpatient beds because of staff limitations. So it's really been an issue across our entire system,” said Thomas. “With the quarantines that occurred over the holidays and into early January, we had to cut back services and cut back the number of operating rooms that we could run. We also saw a tremendous volume of patients in our emergency departments.”
But Thomas says it appears the wave has hit its peak, and cases are beginning to decline. In the New Orleans area, the peak was on Jan. 11. North Louisiana was a week behind that, on Jan. 18. The hospital system now has 644 COVID-19 patients, down from a peak of 726.
Thomas says, though, that the situation remains fluid.
“This whole situation on staffing, how the variants react, the types of treatments, etc., continues to evolve,” he said. “And what we do know is that the best way to protect yourself is to be vaccinated and to be boosted. Not just with the two shots, that's the best way to protect yourself. I mean, we see it in our hospitalization rates. We see it in a number of folks that are in our ICU.”
Thomas says 64% of patients are unvaccinated, 30% are vaccinated with two shots. Only 7% of hospitalized patients have received a booster. And those patients are typically older with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk.