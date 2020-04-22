SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner Health System employees and physicians across Louisiana will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies starting Thursday.
That's over 25,000 people in Louisiana and almost 5,000 people in north Louisiana. Antibody testing shows if someone had COVID-19.
Blood will be drawn from employees. Then the sample will be sent to New Orleans to be tested. Results could come back in two to three days.
"I think it's going to provide additional data points for this local, state, federal, anyone in the system what exposure looks like whether it's been transmitted more readily than we thought from asymptomatic people versus just symptomatic. So I think having that additional information is going to lead to better research and better outcomes to see what we can do for vaccinations and treatments and things like that," said George Lozano, Ochsner LSU Health director of operations for lab and pathology services.
Ochsner Health's goal is to test 20,000 people a week for COVID-19 antibodies. Then to expand testing to patients and communities.