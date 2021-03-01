SHREVEPORT, La- The Food and Drug Administration gave approval for emergency use authorization over the weekend for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. That is the first approved vaccine that requires only one shot instead of two.
On Monday, Ochsner Health System gave more information regarding the J & J vaccine. During that meeting, there were three messages they wanted to get out to the public. The health system says all three vaccines are effective, safe, and prevent death from the coronavirus.
As of Monday, Ochsner Health System was unsure of how much of the new vaccine will be received, and when, for Shreveport and other areas in Louisiana. However, they are planning to start administering up to 75,000 of all vaccines across all locations per week. That is seven times what is currently being distributed.
In the meeting, Ochsner urged individuals to get whichever vaccine becomes available to them first.
“All of these vaccines have been shown in the clinical trials to prevent deaths due to COVID,” said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, System Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, Infectious Disease Specialist for the Ochsner Health System. “We want to be sure that we prevent death and serious disease, and all of the vaccines have been shown to be effective to do that. We want to be sure that anybody that's offered a vaccine takes whatever vaccine is available to them.”
“We are prepared to open more capacity later in the week, should we get some J&J allocation,” said Dawn Pevey, CEO, System Centers of Excellence & Service Lines for Ochsner Health system.
When asked how soon the new vaccine would be available, the health system said if they receive a shipment on Wednesday, they could start vaccinating as soon as Thursday. That start date is not confirmed.
To sign up to get your vaccine, you can call 844-888-2772 or click here.
Ochsner will also be starting a trial for a two dose Johnson & Johnson shot. The trial will most likely start next week.