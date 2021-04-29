SHREVEPORT, La -- Ochsner Health hosted a special Facebook Live seminar Thursday to answer COVID-related questions for people with special needs and their caregivers.
Doctors noted that the pandemic has been especially difficult for those with special needs with regard to isolation, both from an information and a community standpoint.
Most questions received were related to the vaccine.
Dr. Maurice Sholas, pediatric physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist, said the vaccines are safe, and people with special needs should be vaccinated. And he said it is important for the community to make the shots accessible.
“There's nothing inherent about anyone's physical disability that makes them more or less likely to have problems with any of these vaccines. So, the, the barriers, if you will, are not medical, they're more structural and physical,” he said. “So it's incumbent on us as providers and hospital systems to make sure that these sites are physically accessible.”
He also said anyone who has a caregiver who has medical power of attorney or makes medical decisions for someone should be present during their vaccination.
“If you have someone that you have medical power of attorney on or legal power of attorney, over, because they need help with big decisions, you need to be present with them to provide consent,” he said. “If you have someone that you work with for regular surgical procedure, or if you have someone that you work with to give permission for any sort of hospital based or invasive process, you want that person to be present with you during this vaccine process as well.”
Sholas also said children below the age of consent need to have a parent or guardian with them when they get their vaccines.