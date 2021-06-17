SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and Healthy Blue will host another event Shreveport on Thursday that will provide COVID-19 vaccinations and free health and wellness checks.
It will be held at Southern University Shreveport at 3050 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Pfizer vaccinations are available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Health and wellness checks are available at both events. The second dose for all recipients will be scheduled for July 9 at our Ambulatory Care Center Vaccine Clinic.
The vaccine is available to anyone 12 years of age or older in Louisiana. You can schedule an appointment at either of these locations, through MyChart at my.ochsner.org/lsu or by calling (318) 626-0050. Walk-ins are welcomed at both locations. However, those appointments will be based on vaccine availability.
Will I get to choose my vaccine?
- These events will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
- Ochsner LSU Health is committed to vaccine transparency and will provide community members with information about which vaccine will be offered before scheduling.
- The type of vaccine offered at each location depends on Ochsner LSU Health’s weekly supply and allocation.
Will I need a second dose?
- A second dose is required with the Pfizer vaccine. Your second appointment will be scheduled during your initial visit.
Who can get a vaccine?
Anyone (12+) is eligible based on the Louisiana Department of Health guidelines can receive the Pfizer vaccine that will be administered at the June 15 and 17 vaccination events. For details please visit ldh.la.gov. Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner LSU Health.
How long do these appointments take?
- Usually, patients are finished in about 25-45 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination.
- To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.
Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?
- Ochsner LSU Health continues to vaccinate community members across North Louisiana.
- We encourage community members to continue checking availability as new appointments across our system become available each week.
Community members can make an appointment online or by phone:
- Existing MyChart users can log on to schedule.
- Non-existing MyChart users can set up an account at my.ochsner.org/lsu
- Call 318-626-0050, Option 0