SHREVEPORT, La—State and local officials are working to prepare distribution of the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. As of now, the vaccine has not been approved for emergency use from the Food and Drug Administration.
According to Ochsner LSU Health officials, there are three types of vaccines, all of which have some tolerability in the fridge. However, Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be kept extremely cold at -70 degrees Celsius. Moderna’s vaccine needs to be frozen at -20 degrees Celsius.
Ochsner LSU Health’s Vice President of Pharmacy Services, Jason Lafitte, says the hospital has the capacity to handle all vaccine types. Pfizer’s vaccine, which requires ultra-cold freezers, are already packaged to keep the vaccines below 70 degrees Celsius. This is how Ochsner LSU Health will store the vaccines in the meantime as they wait to receive the special freezers.
The hospital ordered three freezers, for one to be placed at their three facilities in New Orleans, Lafayette, and Shreveport. There is no guarantee as to when the freezers will be delivered. All deliveries of vaccines and ultra-cold freezers are dependent on the FDA’s emergency use clearance of the vaccine.
Lafitte also said the goal is to make the vaccine available to frontline healthcare workers first. People deemed “high risk” will also get priority to receive the vaccine.
The Louisiana Department of Health has posted information on the vaccine and the rollout. You can sign up for email update. Click HERE to learn more.