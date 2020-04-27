SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport's women's and children's services have been permanently moved to the St. Mary Medical Center. This move helped increase ICU capacity at the King's Highway location.
It took about a month for renovations at St. Mary's to be completed and about 45 women and children were moved Monday with the help of Shreveport police, the fire department, state police and Balentine Ambulance.
All women and children will be admitted to St. Mary’s for care so expecting mothers going into labor should go to St. Mary’s, not the King's Highway campus.
Doctor's appointments will continue at the usual clinic locations. There are no emergency services at St. Mary's
This move expanded the King's Highway Campus ICU by more than 100 additional beds, which follows the White House guidelines for re-opening the economy and is good news for Northwest Louisiana.
“Our census has been quite steady in terms of admissions. We're seeing a large number of patients that are discharged, but we continue to see patients that are admitted with COVID-19. And so our census has remained flat within our Shreveport and Monroe campus and that has been steady for about the last three weeks," said CEO Chuck Daigle said about the number of patients with coronavirus symptoms going to the King's Highway campus.