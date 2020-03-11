BATON ROUGE, La. - Health officials confirm three additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana Tuesday evening, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to six in the state.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the three new cases of COVID-19 are residents of Orleans Parish.
Two are currently hospitalized in Orleans Parish and the third is hospitalized in St. Tammany Parish. With 43 tests of Persons Under Investigation (PUI) now completed, only six have been identified as positive in Louisiana.
Earlier Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the second and third confirmed presumptive cases. New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced Tuesday afternoon that all events in the city this weekend are canceled.
"We expect to see more presumptive positives in the coming days and weeks and I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant as we work to contain the spread of this and other illnesses," he said in the statement.
Edwards will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon following a Unified Command Group meeting. Click HERE to watch the news conference live.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first presumptive positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital Monday. The patient, a Jefferson Parish resident, is currently hospitalized at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in downtown New Orleans, according to The Advocate/NOLA.com.
The Department of Health says the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."
Louisiana will send the presumptive positive tests to the CDC for final confirmation of COVID-19. The governor says state officials are treating the cases as positive at this time and making moves to contain the illness and assess the risk of spreading.
Edwards says that LDH is increasing the number of people being tested for coronavirus.
“We will conduct an epidemiological investigation of this presumptive positive case to determine the risks to the patients family, friends and those they may have come in contact with,” Edwards said.
The state also recently expanded its testing protocols to include a larger group of people, per CDC guidelines. Commercial testing is also expected to start around the country this week.
In a phone call on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence asked Edwards to urge senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems to take extra precautions.
“They should only take a flight if absolutely necessary, and should not under any circumstances go on a cruise right now,” Edwards said.
Edwards also met with state health officials Monday evening to discuss ever-evolving plans at places like hospitals and nursing homes should the virus spread.
Plans are still fluid regarding things like deterring travel, canceling major events or even forecasting the virus's economic impact in the state.
“It is just too soon right now to really speculate as to what this impact is going to be, we know it's not going to be positive,” Edwards said.
State health officials do expect additional cases to show up as more tests are being done.
“But that's why it's important that people take the precautions that we're giving them because we can limit this. But it's going to require everyone to do their part,” Edwards said.
On Tuesday, the newly formed state coronavirus task force will meet to further discuss the state's action plan.
According to Johns Hopkins University's database, more than 700 cases have been reported in the United States as of Monday night. Reports say the virus has killed 26 people in the U.S.