IDABEL, Okla. - The Oklahoma Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Bypass Church of Christ in Idabel, OK.
Those eligible for sign up include Oklahoma residents or workforce personnel who are First Responders, Healthcare Workers, and anyone over the age of 65.
Individuals with comorbidities under the age of 65 will not be accepted at this time, but the Health Department hopes to move into this tier shortly.
To sign up, click here.
This event will repeat weekly every Friday at the same time and location.
Appointments are limited but new appointments will open each week.