Governors scramble to speed vaccine effort after slow start

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the vaccine, state leaders and other politicians are turning up the pressure, improvising and seeking to bend the rules to get shots in arms more quickly.

 Paul Sancya

IDABEL, Okla. - The Oklahoma Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Bypass Church of Christ in Idabel, OK.

Those eligible for sign up include Oklahoma residents or workforce personnel who are First Responders, Healthcare Workers, and anyone over the age of 65.

Individuals with comorbidities under the age of 65 will not be accepted at this time, but the Health Department hopes to move into this tier shortly.

To sign up, click here.

This event will repeat weekly every Friday at the same time and location.

Appointments are limited but new appointments will open each week.  

