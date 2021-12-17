SHREVEPORT, La. — In Louisiana there have been 780,668 total COVID-19 cases and 14,924 deaths since the pandemic began, most in unvaccinated people.
As the coronavirus continues to spread, it mutates. That causes new variants to arise. The latest is Omicron, which is already spreading in Louisiana and Texas.
Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, director of infection control and prevention at Ochsner Health System, said Omicron has more than 30 mutations on the spike protein and more than 50 on the whole virus itself. That makes it more contagious, even for those who have already had COVID-19.
“So in this case, those that have had previous infection, it seems like are more at risk for re-infection,” she said. “So if you are having symptoms, even if you've had COVID before you should get retested because it is possible that you could get a second infection with Omicron.”
There will also likely be breakthrough infections for the same reason. And that is why Baumgarten and other medical experts highly recommend booster doses for those who are fully vaccinated.
“So, although Omicron does seem a little more challenging for our immune system to recognize, that booster dose does seem to help in fighting infection and making sure that you have that ability to fight infection,” Baumgarten explained. “The big kicker here is to make sure that people stay out of the hospital and they don't die from Omicron. And these vaccines seem to prevent that, as well.”
Baumgarten said people should not wait to get a booster. It takes two weeks after the shot to be fully protected. And while Omicron does not yet seem to cause more severe illness, it is still early in the data collection process. And the variant is already here.