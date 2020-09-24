SHREVEPORT, La. -- According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, significant increases in substance abuse have been recorded since the pandemic began. People with addiction issues have been especially vulnerable during this time because recovery meetings and 12-step programs, which are all in person under normal circumstances, have been held online for much of the pandemic.
Addiction is known as a disease of isolation. So, when isolation is mandated, it can have dire consequences for those struggling with substance abuse issues and those in recovery.
What are signs that your loved one may be struggling with addiction? According to Janet Miller, the executive director of the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling, which operates several mental health helplines, talking with that person about the issue might give you an indication, both with how you feel and how they react.
“You’re not concerned about confronting people other times. But as soon as you bump it up against an addiction, you’ll feel a resistance to confront it. You’ll feel fear and concern that they will get mad or upset with you,” said Miller. “And the other part of is when you do confront it, when you talk directly to the person and ask them how they are, and the person gets mad and defensive and throws it back at you, that’s a concern.”
Regardless of your anxiety about confronting the situation, talking to your loved one is the most important thing you can do.
“Know that as a family or a friend, it can be very difficult. But it is the most loving thing you can do, to talk directly to people about your concern,” said Miller. “And if they don't want to talk, you can't make them. But you've now opened that door to say, ‘I see the truth with you with alcohol or drugs,’ and they don't want to talk or they don't want to listen, you can't make that happen. So it's just over, but they know that it's there.”
Miller says the best thing to do at that point is to give the person the number to the Behavioral Recovery Helpline, 1-833-333-1132, which was created to help those in recovery avoid a crisis. Tell them you care about them and that you hope they will call.