SHREVEPORT, La. — The rapid and pervasive spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is affecting schools in a big way, with many across the country making decisions to temporarily close or reinstate remote learning.
From a medical standpoint, is that necessary? What’s the best way to take care of our kids as we navigate this latest wave?
Dr. Joseph Bocchini, an infectious disease and pediatrics specialist at Willis-Knighton Health System, says sometimes closing a school for a few days during the virus’ incubation period is necessary.
“I think once we have a large number of children who are out sick or teachers who are out sick, you can't have a functioning school,” he said. “And we do the same thing with influenza. When there are large number of cases of influenza in the community, and schools reach a high absentee level, you just have to stop. And so that's what we're facing now.”
Bocchini says doing what was done in previous waves to keep schools safe would work well this time, too.
“I know masks are not mandated, but they are certainly things that parents should be thinking about. I would recommend that children wear masks when they go to school,” Bocchini said. "And again, follow the mitigation strategies that, during prior waves of this pandemic, proved to be very helpful to make schools one of the safest places for children to be. So, I think we ought to keep using what we know works.”
Bocchini also recommends that children who are eligible, but have not yet been vaccinated, to get the shot.