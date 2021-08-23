ALEXANDRIA, La. -- In the past few months pediatricians have seen widespread cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in the southern states. RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms in kids. Young children can have more severe symptoms.
Now, with the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, and vaccines not available for children under 12, pediatricians are seeing kids who have RSV and COVID.
Dr. Bridgett Foreman, an internal medicine and pediatrics doctor at CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, said testing positive for RSV does not rule out COVID-19. So, kids should be tested for both.
“And so, if we fall into that trap of saying, 'Oh, well, they don't have COVID because they have RSV,’ sure, that kid should still be kept away from other kids, because RSV is contagious too,” she said. “But we may not be adequately identifying other people who've been exposed to COVID because we missed COVID in that child, and we do know that kids can spread COVID. And so, it's important to be suspicious of any of those symptoms that could be consistent with COVID.”
Foreman said any child who has symptoms should get tested. And if symptoms persist after a day or two, get tested again.
“And I think you should assume you know, in taking those risks, is it necessary to go to this birthday party? Is it necessary to go to the grocery store and take the whole family? Is it necessary to visit grandparents if there's any infectious symptoms?” Foreman said. “If you think it's allergies, you think it's sinus, even with a negative test, I would reassess how important it is to do those things and try and keep sick people home and out of these public environments and away from other family members who may be at risk.”
Symptoms for RSV and COVID can look the same. So, Foreman says parents should be vigilant. And if their child shows signs of being sick, make sure the doctor tests for both.