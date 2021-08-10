SHREVEPORT, La. -- A new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association shows that almost 94,000 new COVID cases were reported last week in children. That is 15% of the total reported number of cases.
And it comes at a time when parents are preparing to send their children to school.
Willis Knighton pediatrician Dr. Monica Haynes said she recommends all adults and kids between the ages of 12-18 get the vaccine to protect younger kids who cannot get the shot, yet. In fact, she put action behind that recommendation.
She, her husband and her two teenaged sons were all part of the Pfizer vaccine study. She said while the COVID vaccine has not been in existence long, the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna shots has been used in vaccines for decades.
“I did a good bit of research, I was scared just like the parents in my practice. It's a little bit of the fear of the unknown," she said. "If you are nervous, talk to your pediatrician. If you're nervous, do some research. I ask that you go to reputable sites — the Centers for Disease Control the National Institutes for Health, and certainly the American Academy of Pediatrics. But do your research. If you have questions, ask those questions. We want parents to feel comfortable. This is scary. It's a scary time.”
As both a pediatrician and a parent, Haynes said she is frustrated, both with the situation and the spread of bad information about the vaccines.
“It's frustrating as a parent, it's frustrating as a pediatrician, and the kids are frustrated. I certainly would like to see them back in school and without masks. They have suffered. And I've seen the rates of depression and anxiety in these kids go up because they're missing that social development that helps make kids into grownups," Haynes said. "It’s also frustrating as a medical professional to hear things that are on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram that are just incorrect and sending fear into people. And it's not helping.”
Haynes said parents should keep a close eye on their kids. If a child is showing any symptoms that could be COVID-19, which could include a runny nose, cough, fever, vomiting or diarrhea, keep them home from school and call your pediatrician.