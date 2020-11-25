SHREVEPORT, La. -- Pfizer says it will have COVID-19 vaccines ready for distribution in mid-to-late December.
In a letter KTBS obtained from Pfizer to LSU Health dated Nov. 20, Pfizer says it submitted a request for Emergency Use Authorization for its vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 20.
The letter reads this “will potentially enable use of the vaccine in high-risk populations in the United States by the middle to end of December 2020.”
It also says that “Pfizer and BioNTech’s combined manufacturing network has the potential to supply up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021 (subject to clinical success, manufacturing capacity and regulatory approval or authorization).”
Once Pfizer receives FDA authorization approval, the federal government will allocate vaccines to the states. State governments will then provide an outline for how they will be distributed. Health care workers and people at high risk are likely to receive the vaccine first.