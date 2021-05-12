SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization to begin vaccinating kids aged 12 to 15.
The next steps in the process before this age group can receive the shot include approval by an advisory committee from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is expected soon, and then the final go-ahead from the Louisiana Department of Health for distribution.
Dr. William Lennarz, the chair of pediatrics for Ochsner Health, said he highly encourages parents to get their kids vaccinated.
“In this age group, the studies show that actually the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 and completely safe,” Lennarz said. “So, even stronger results than initial adult studies.”
Side effects for this age group are the same as in adults, with temporary arm soreness, fever, fatigue and headache being the most common. Lennarz says the benefit for teens to get the shot far outweighs the risks.
“This is an age group that has been profoundly affected through education, impact, social impacts, and the secondary effect of this group is just like anyone else in the population, that you can transmit it to others,” he said. “So adding this group, this population to people who will now be prevented from transmitting the virus is a huge step forward.”
The vaccine is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Parental consent is required.