SHREVEPORT, La -- The British government has authorized the use of a third COVID-19 vaccine, this one made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, to help stop the spread of the virus. All three vaccines help the body to recognize and fight the COVID-19 spike protein. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use mRNA to create an immune response in the body. The AstraZeneca vaccine uses a weakened common cold virus, called an adenovirus, to create the immune response.
“It's actually an adenovirus from chimpanzees. It's not a human adenovirus,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of infectious disease and pediatrics, and the lead investigator of the LSU Health Shreveport Pfizer vaccine study. “And it has the genetic material of the spike protein in that weakened virus. So that we inoculate the virus instead of inoculating an mRNA. And the virus causes production of the spike protein and then our immune system sees it and is educated about it that way. So a different way to deliver the same endpoint, which is an immune response to the spike protein.”
Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the AstraZeneca – Oxford vaccine requires two doses. But the efficacy rate of the AstraZeneca vaccine is lower.
“The effectiveness with that regimen is 70% or right about 70%. Okay, so that's in comparison to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that we're already using that are about 95% effective. So that effectiveness difference is one piece of the difference,” said Vanchiere. “How they're stored is another part of the difference. The AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored in a regular refrigerator for up to six months.”
Another difference is one that bodes well for underdeveloped countries.
“It's easier to produce a lot of it at a lower cost. So, the cost of that vaccine is probably you know less than $5 per dose, whereas the cost of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is in the $20 to $30 per dose range,” said Vanchiere. “So particularly for underdeveloped countries where the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may be cost prohibitive, the AstraZeneca vaccine is very attractive at that price point.”
For that reason, many are calling the AstraZeneca – Oxford vaccine the “vaccine of the world.”