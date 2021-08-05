SHREVEPORT, La. -- With kids headed back to school during yet another COVID-19 surge, many parents of young children are wondering when those under age 12 will be able to get vaccinated.
Dr. John Vanchiere, the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine trials at LSU Health Shreveport, said the hospital is seeing an increase in vaccinations for the 12-18 age group. As for kids ages 5-11, the trials are ongoing and expanding.
“Pfizer just announced in the past week that they will add an additional 2,500 subjects to that trial after speaking with the FDA,” explained Vanchiere. “They want to have a larger study to look for any complications or side effects that are less common that you wouldn't see in a smaller study.”
The initial goal was to have the shot ready for emergency use authorization for the 5-11 age group by September or October. But adding numbers to the trial pushes that date farther into the future.
“With the addition of another 2,500 subjects worldwide in that protocol, it may delay it a little bit. So we're really thinking now, not likely fall but more likely winter, January at the earliest,” Vanchiere said.
The first group of the 5- to 11-year-old study has already received second doses. Pfizer is currently enrolling children in the 6 months to 4 year old range.