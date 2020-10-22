SHREVEPORT, La -- Medical experts have learned that COVID-19 affects more than just the lungs. Depending on the health of the person who catches the virus, it can also wreak havoc on the vascular system and can affect neurological function, as well.
Because of this, physical therapists are an important part of the COVID patient’s medical care team, both in the critical care ward of a hospital and after the patient leaves the hospital.
Sharon Dunn, dean of LSU Health Shreveport’s School of Allied Health Professionals and the president of the American Physical Therapy Association, explains: “Physical therapists are part of that team based care with the critical care nurses and physicians in getting these people up and moving after they've been immobilized for prolonged periods of time. Also part of the team that, they call it ‘proning the patient,’ putting them on their stomach, so that more of their lungs are available to be both perfused and filled.”
There are many physiological responses to COVID. The vascular system can be affected which can cause strokes and limited blood supply to certain parts of the body. And some patients have long-lasting neurologic impairments associated with the virus.
“So, physical therapists are in the outpatient setting, working with these people to improve their balance, their coordination, their strength, and their endurance and flexibility,” said Dunn. “Probably the most important thing a physical therapist will do is an examination to see where the impairments are, whether it's a neurologic or a vascular or a physiologic endurance impairment.”
Once the physical therapist determines where the problem is, then he or she can create a plan to get them back to their pre-COVID level of performance.
Dunn says most of the patients she has seen in post-COVID outpatient treatment range in age from their 30’s to 60’s.