SHREVEPORT, La. - There's a new COVID-19 vaccine site opening up in early October in Shreveport. But before that, there is a big planning meeting that everyone is invited to attend and have their questions answered.
The event is titled "Together We Can Save Each Other's Life". It's sponsored by the African American Celebration Committee, the City of Shreveport, and Northwest Louisiana Community Development. The planning meeting is Monday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home.
The vaccine event is Oct. 9 at Independence Stadium from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.