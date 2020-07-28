SHREVEPORT, La. - The Port of Caddo-Bossier Executive Port Director Eric England has joined nearly 70 other port directors from across the country in signing a letter asking the President and congressional leaders for federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The letter from the American Association of Port Authorities asks for $1.5 billion in COVID-19 relief aid in the next coronavirus aid legislation. The money would be used to cover business-critical expenses incurred by ports during this pandemic.
“Because of our vital role, all of our employees are considered essential and continue to work,” said Port of Caddo-Bossier Executive Director Eric England. “We’re not sure what the future holds, so we’re asking for federal help to cover the costs of equipment and supplies needed to protect our employees.”
The letter also asks Congress to amend the CARES Act so that governors have authority to provide ports in their states with federal funds. The letter was sent on Friday.
The 3,200 acre Port of Caddo-Bossier is located at the head of navigation on the Red River Waterway in Northwest Louisiana. An inland multi-modal transportation and distribution center, The Port works hand in hand with the port system of Louisiana to successfully link customers throughout the Ark-La-Tex region to domestic and international markets via the Mississippi River, the nation's largest river system, and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.