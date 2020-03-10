LONGVIEW, Texas - The Northeast Texas Public Health District has identified a positive case of the Coronavirus in Gregg County.
According to NET Health, the test result was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at their Atlanta, Georgia facilities.
The patient has traveled within the continental United States, has mild illness, and has continued self-isolation in their home.
The risk of transmission in Gregg County remains low and there is no evidence of community spread at this time.
Human coronaviruses are commonly spread through respiratory droplets. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
According to NET Health, elderly and those with underlying health conditions are at a higher risk for serious complications.
Residents are reminded to take serious measures to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
If you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, been exposed to a sick traveler from China, or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, contact your healthcare provider.