With Southwood's workouts suspended until August 3 because of a positive Covid-19 test, head coach Dean Smith says this is a stark reminder of reality.
"So say we're in the football season and it's week three, you're in an o-line meeting or you're in a receiver meeting and the receiver tests positive: do you lose all your receivers for that entire week? For the next two weeks you have no wide receivers on your football team. What if you lose your offensive coordinator and the quarterback in that meeting room? That's the challenge we're facing right now with sports.
Statistically, younger people are less likely to face serious effects from the virus, but Smith says it's not just about players if there are no safeguards to find out who has it.
"Once you play the game, those kids go home, they hug their grandparents, they hug their church members, they hug their family, then you just spead the virus that fast. It's going to rapidly keep going, keep going, keep going. Or can we just say no football for right now until we understand how to control this virus? I would love to play football. That's one of the things I love to do, is coach football, but I just want to do it in a safe environment. I don't have the answers for that. That's the only thing I don't have for my kids. I don't have the answers to make it the safest environment possible during a competition."
The Cowboys plan to resume workouts, but Smith says wider competition can wait.
"Let's not be in a rush to get back to the norm of just playing sports and just trying to get back in it for other reasons. Let's make sure the safety of the kids is put first because we'll look back on this and say, 'Man, listen. Ten years ago we had to wear masks for just two years to get back normal for the rest of our lives. We rushed it back so fast and now look at us - now we have lost this many loved ones behind rushing to get back.'"
In the end Smith adds there's something to take out of this.
"I learned. I see now that I need to have more conversations. And again, you don't know where it's coming from. So just be safe when you're not at the school and be safe when you're at the school and pray that God delivers a vaccine for this."
The Cowboys are scheduled to kick off their season September 4 against Pineville.