SHREVEPORT, La. -- The COVID-19 vaccine has been a stunning development in the fight against the virus. The speed at which it was produced, the high efficacy and safety rate and the fact that the world’s researchers pulled together for the cause makes it historical.
Dr. Martha Whyte, Louisiana Department of Health Region 7 director, believes the vaccine is the wave of the future because it has no preservatives in it.
“It's one of the cleanest vaccinations we have. It has no preservatives, it's extremely well made. And I think it's going to be the wave of the future for vaccinations," Whyte said. "Because of the fact that it doesn't have to have preservatives, it can be made without any of the things that people who are truly anti-vaccination, like mercury, and the things that they worry about, those aren't in this vaccine. So, I hope that people will really consider getting vaccinated, you know, doing the right thing.”
Preservatives found in some vaccines include formaldehyde, ethylmercury and aluminum. They are used to prevent or detoxify bacterial contamination and strengthen immune response.