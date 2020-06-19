SHREVEPORT, La. – There have been more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Louisiana in the last week. Local officials are trying to determine possible causes for the spike.
KTBS 3's Brenda Teele asked LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor, G.E. Ghali, M.D. if protest rallies could be a contributing factor. He said there are other factors to consider, most importantly where those protests are taking place. "In an outdoor setting, it really doesn't apply as much because of the circulation of the air and the heat and everything else that then really in an of itself mitigates any potential spread,” said Ghali.
Ghali said he’s more concerned about schools. "I would say it's more concerning come fall when classrooms are indoors and we're unable to necessarily restrict or social distance as we are now."
Anyone attending a protest should wear a mask and when taking it off, be sure to grab it from the ear and not the nose area where you could more easily become infected in the presence of the virus.