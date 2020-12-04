NATCHITOCHES, La. - With the State of Louisiana back in a modified phase 2, Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is trying to keep his citizens and staff safe.
Under a new order, starting Monday, all access to city buildings will be restricted to the public for the safety of the employees and citizens until further notice. The restriction on access to city buildings includes the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and the Utility Service Center where customers make utility payments.
The Youth Basketball League for the City of Natchitoches will be postponed until further notice. For information or questions about the Youth Basketball League, contact the Recreation Department at (318)357-3892.
The lobby of the Utility Service Center will close, however, employees will be available to assist in collecting payments, new service connections, disconnections and transfers.
The first two lanes of the drive-thru are open for utility payments. The third lane is set up to assist those customers with other business.
For faster service during this time, utility payments can be made in the following ways:
- Credit card payments can be made via telephone (VISA and MasterCard ONLY)
- Check payments can be put in the drop box located in the last drive thru lane
The city also offers online bill pay for utility customers 24/7. Visit the city's utility website here.
For information or questions regarding utility payments, contact the Utility Service Center at (318)357-3830.